All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 211 Daisy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
211 Daisy Circle
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

211 Daisy Circle

211 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

211 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction- Tulip Floorplan 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom <<< IMMEDIATE MOVE INS ONLY>>> - Jump on the opportunity to live in the brand-new community of Iris Lake Village, located conveniently by the Shoppes at Lake Dow and within the Henry County High School district. At approximately 2,000 square feet, this home features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, granite countertops, hardwood ?oors, an open ?oorplan, eat-in kitchen and a porch opening up to a spacious backyard.

Schools:
Tussahaw Elementary
Henry County Middle School
Henry County High School

Features:
4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
2-car Garage
Open Floor Plan
Eat-in Kitchen
Covered Porch and Spacious Backyard
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Central Air

Qualifications:
Gross Income of 3x Monthly Rent
No History of Evictions
No History of Judgments
Provide One-year Veri?able Rental History
Application Fee ($50 / Applicant)
Move-in Administrative Fee of $350
One-months Rent Security Deposit

You will NOT want to miss out! Call 678-878-3885

(RLNE5044371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Daisy Circle have any available units?
211 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 211 Daisy Circle have?
Some of 211 Daisy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
211 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 211 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 211 Daisy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 211 Daisy Circle offers parking.
Does 211 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 211 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 211 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 211 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Daisy Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMcDonough 2 Bedroom Apartments
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College