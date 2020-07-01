All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

2050 Village Run Dr

2050 Village Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Village Run Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious town home just off the McDonough Square. This home features hardwood floors on the main and an open kitchen and breakfast area. Move in ready condition. Front yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Village Run Dr have any available units?
2050 Village Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2050 Village Run Dr have?
Some of 2050 Village Run Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Village Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Village Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Village Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Village Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 2050 Village Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Village Run Dr offers parking.
Does 2050 Village Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Village Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Village Run Dr have a pool?
No, 2050 Village Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Village Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 2050 Village Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Village Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Village Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Village Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Village Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

