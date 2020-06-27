All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 197 Magnaview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
197 Magnaview Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:15 PM

197 Magnaview Drive

197 Magnaview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

197 Magnaview Dr, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Magnaview Drive have any available units?
197 Magnaview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 197 Magnaview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
197 Magnaview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Magnaview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Magnaview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 197 Magnaview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 197 Magnaview Drive offers parking.
Does 197 Magnaview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Magnaview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Magnaview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 197 Magnaview Drive has a pool.
Does 197 Magnaview Drive have accessible units?
No, 197 Magnaview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Magnaview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Magnaview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Magnaview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Magnaview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College