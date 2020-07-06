191 Daisy Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Brand New Homes For Rent (Ready Now)

Showing By Appointment

Rent Starting At : $1400.00 Security Deposit: $1,500.00



For Showings Contact:

Agent: Martha: 404-276-0873

Agent: Krystal: (678)232-2126

Main Office: 770 687 2752



INTERIOR DELUXE FEATURES



3 Bedrooms - 2.5-Baths

Showing by appointment only



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



Lease Terms

$1,500.00 security deposit