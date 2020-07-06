191 Daisy Circle

Amenities
Brand New Homes For Rent (Ready Now)
APPLY ONLINE: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Showing By Appointment
Rent Starting At : $1400.00 Security Deposit: $1,500.00
For Showings Contact:
Agent: Martha: 404-276-0873
Agent: Krystal: (678)232-2126
Main Office: 770 687 2752
INTERIOR DELUXE FEATURES
3 Bedrooms - 2.5-Baths
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Lease Terms
