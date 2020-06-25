190 Daisy Circle.

Amenities
New Year, New Home! Call us now! This will not last long! - You do not want to miss this beautiful one of a kind gem in McDonough, GA 30252!!!!!!
New Construction home available for rent! 4 bedroom, 3.5 full bath.2 Master bedrooms (Walk- in level and upstairs), hardwood floors, granite countertops, carpet upstairs and in bedrooms, attached garage, covered patio*.
Rental requirements:
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply for the property (All applicants must be listed on rental application)
Application fee of $50 per person. (money order or cashiers check only)
Administrative fee of $350 upon approval of application to reserve property
Copy of Government Issue Identification (Valid Drivers License, ID, Passport, etc.)
Proof of income: Provide at least 3 months worth of recent income (pay-stubs, bank statements if self-employed)
If you would like further information or have additional questions, please contact Management at (678)878-3885 or propertyadmin@wepartnerusa.com during office business hours 9:00AM- 5:30PM Monday- Friday.
You may apply online at www.wepartnerusa.com and submit proof of income, valid identification and pay fees.
(RLNE4836844)