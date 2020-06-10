187 Daisy Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage air conditioning

New Construction New Arbor- 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - Jump on the opportunity to live in the brand-new community of Iris Lake Village, located conveniently by the Shoppes at Lake Dow and within the Henry County High School district. At approximately 2,000 square feet, this home features tfour bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, granite countertops, hardwood ?oors, an open ?oorplan, eat-in kitchen and a porch opening up to a spacious backyard.



Schools:

Tussahaw Elementary

Henry County Middle School

Henry County High School



Features:

4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms

2-car Garage

Open Floor Plan

Eat-in Kitchen

Covered Porch and Spacious Backyard

Granite Countertops

Hardwood Floors

Central Air



Qualifications:

Gross Income of 3x Monthly Rent

No History of Evictions

No History of Judgments

Provide One-year Veri?able Rental History

Application Fee ($50 / Applicant)

Move-in Administrative Fee of $350

One-months Rent Security Deposit



(RLNE4997784)