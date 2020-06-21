1865 Neighborhood Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Affordable Three bedroom/two bath ranch house in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Big backyard; great for everyone. Easy access to daycare; shopping; post office and highway. New schools in the area. HOUSE IS OCCUPIED. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.