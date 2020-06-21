All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1865 Neighborhood Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1865 Neighborhood Walk
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

1865 Neighborhood Walk

1865 Neighborhood Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1865 Neighborhood Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Affordable Three bedroom/two bath ranch house in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Big backyard; great for everyone. Easy access to daycare; shopping; post office and highway. New schools in the area. HOUSE IS OCCUPIED. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have any available units?
1865 Neighborhood Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have?
Some of 1865 Neighborhood Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Neighborhood Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Neighborhood Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Neighborhood Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Neighborhood Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Neighborhood Walk does offer parking.
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Neighborhood Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1865 Neighborhood Walk has a pool.
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have accessible units?
No, 1865 Neighborhood Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Neighborhood Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 Neighborhood Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College