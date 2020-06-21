1865 Neighborhood Walk, McDonough, GA 30252 City Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Affordable Three bedroom/two bath ranch house in a swim/tennis neighborhood. Big backyard; great for everyone. Easy access to daycare; shopping; post office and highway. New schools in the area. HOUSE IS OCCUPIED. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have any available units?
1865 Neighborhood Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1865 Neighborhood Walk have?
Some of 1865 Neighborhood Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Neighborhood Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Neighborhood Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.