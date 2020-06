Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in McDonough! - Cozy 3 BR 2 Ba home located in Mcdonough in the City Square subdivision. This beautiful ranch has new flooring through-out. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. This home won't last long! Sorry No Pets! Register at www.rently.com for a showings!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4851006)