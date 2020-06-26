All apartments in McDonough
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

178 Daisy Circle

Location

178 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
- 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - McDonough - Jump on the opportunity to live in the community of Iris Lake Village, located conveniently by the Shoppes at Lake Dow and within the Henry County High School district. At approximately 1905 square feet, this home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, granite countertops, hardwood ?oors, an open ?oorplan, eat-in kitchen and a covered porch opening up to a spacious backyard.

Schools:
Tussahaw Elementary
Henry County Middle School
Henry County High School

Features:
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms
Attached Garage
Open Floor Plan
Eat-in Kitchen
Covered Porch and Spacious Backyard
Granite Countertops
Hardwood Floors
Central Air

Qualifications:
Gross Income of 3x Monthly Rent
No History of Evictions
No History of Judgments
Provide One-year Veri?able Rental History
Application Fee ($50 / Applicant)
Move-in Administrative Fee of $350
One-months Rent Security Deposit

You will NOT want to miss out! Call or text now! (404)579-7135.

(RLNE4937244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Daisy Circle have any available units?
178 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 178 Daisy Circle have?
Some of 178 Daisy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
178 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 178 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 178 Daisy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 178 Daisy Circle offers parking.
Does 178 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 178 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 178 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 178 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Daisy Circle has units with air conditioning.
