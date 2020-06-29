All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 173 Parkview Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
173 Parkview Place Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:07 PM

173 Parkview Place Drive

173 Parkview Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

173 Parkview Place Drive, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!

The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30 minutes south of Atlanta in the city of McDonough, and features 13 brand new single family homes. With easy access to I-75, this community features 3 bedroom homes with brand new kitchen appliances. Make sure to come out and visit these new ResiBuilt homes!

Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Gentry is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home and is comparable to our Morgan model. This pet friendly home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets, durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a tub in the master bath. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!

As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Parkview Place Drive have any available units?
173 Parkview Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 173 Parkview Place Drive have?
Some of 173 Parkview Place Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Parkview Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Parkview Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Parkview Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Parkview Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 173 Parkview Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 173 Parkview Place Drive offers parking.
Does 173 Parkview Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Parkview Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Parkview Place Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Parkview Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Parkview Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Parkview Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Parkview Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Parkview Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Parkview Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Parkview Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College