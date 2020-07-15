Rent Calculator
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK
1725 Neighborhood Walk
·
No Longer Available
Location
1725 Neighborhood Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen and breakfast room. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Ranch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have any available units?
1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have?
Some of 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK is pet friendly.
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK offers parking.
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have a pool?
Yes, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK has a pool.
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have accessible units?
No, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1725 NEIGHBORHOOD WALK has units with air conditioning.
