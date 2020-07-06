All apartments in McDonough
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

172 Daisy Circle

172 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Location

172 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
New 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Available - Property Amenities: 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath. Vinyl flooring New Construction home available for rent! Master unit on main level of home. White Cabinets in kitchen, Black appliances

Rental requirements:
-NO EVICTIONS
-NO MONEY JUDGEMENT
-MONTHLY INCOME 3x THE RENT
-600 CREDIT SCORE

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply for the property (All applicants must be listed on rental application)
Nonrefundable application fee of $50 per person
Administrative fee of $350 upon approval of application to reserve property
Copy of Government Issue Identification (Valid Drivers License, ID, Passport, etc.)
Proof of income: Provide at least 3 months worth of recent income (paystubs, bank statements if self-employed)

If you would like further information or have additional questions, please contact Management at (678)878-3885 or mitzi@wepartnerusa.com during office business hours 9:00AM- 5:30PM Monday- Friday.

You may apply online at www.wepartnerusa.com and submit proof of income, valid identification and pay fees.

**Ad and property will remain posted and available until Administrative fee of $350.00 has been received by Management. **

(RLNE4414359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Daisy Circle have any available units?
172 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 172 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
172 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 172 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 172 Daisy Circle offer parking?
No, 172 Daisy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 172 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 172 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 172 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 172 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Daisy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

