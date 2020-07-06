172 Daisy Circle

Amenities

new construction

New 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Available - Property Amenities: 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath. Vinyl flooring New Construction home available for rent! Master unit on main level of home. White Cabinets in kitchen, Black appliances



Rental requirements:

-NO EVICTIONS

-NO MONEY JUDGEMENT

-MONTHLY INCOME 3x THE RENT

-600 CREDIT SCORE



Anyone over the age of 18 must apply for the property (All applicants must be listed on rental application)

Nonrefundable application fee of $50 per person

Administrative fee of $350 upon approval of application to reserve property

Copy of Government Issue Identification (Valid Drivers License, ID, Passport, etc.)

Proof of income: Provide at least 3 months worth of recent income (paystubs, bank statements if self-employed)



If you would like further information or have additional questions, please contact Management at (678)878-3885 or mitzi@wepartnerusa.com during office business hours 9:00AM- 5:30PM Monday- Friday.



You may apply online at www.wepartnerusa.com and submit proof of income, valid identification and pay fees.



**Ad and property will remain posted and available until Administrative fee of $350.00 has been received by Management. **



