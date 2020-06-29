All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1709 Birkshire Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1709 Birkshire Ridge
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:08 PM

1709 Birkshire Ridge

1709 Birkshire Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1709 Birkshire Ridge, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge have any available units?
1709 Birkshire Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1709 Birkshire Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Birkshire Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Birkshire Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge offer parking?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge have a pool?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Birkshire Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Birkshire Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College