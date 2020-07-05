All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1700 Neighborhood Walk

1700 Neighborhood Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Neighborhood Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk have any available units?
1700 Neighborhood Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1700 Neighborhood Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Neighborhood Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Neighborhood Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Neighborhood Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk offer parking?
No, 1700 Neighborhood Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Neighborhood Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk have a pool?
No, 1700 Neighborhood Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk have accessible units?
No, 1700 Neighborhood Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Neighborhood Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Neighborhood Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Neighborhood Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

