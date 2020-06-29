169 Parkview Place Drive

Amenities

Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!



The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30 minutes south of Atlanta in the city of McDonough, and features 13 brand new single family homes. With easy access to I-75, this community features 3 bedroom homes with brand new kitchen appliances. Make sure to come out and visit these new ResiBuilt homes!



Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Morgan is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home and is comparable to our Gentry model. This pet friendly home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets, durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a tub in the master bath. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!



As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.