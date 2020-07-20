Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Home for Rent- 3 bedroom available!! - Property Amenities: 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 1 half bath. Home available for rent.



Location: 160 Daisy Circle McDonough, GA 30252



Rental requirements:

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply for the property (All applicants must be listed on rental application)

Application fee of $50 per person. (money order or cashiers check only)

Administrative fee of $350 upon approval of application to reserve property

Copy of Government Issue Identification (Valid Drivers License, ID, Passport, etc.)

Proof of income: Provide at least 3 months worth of recent income (pay-stubs, bank statements if self-employed)



If you would like further information or have additional questions, please contact Management at (404)579-7135 or propertyadmin@wepartnerusa.com during office business hours 9:00AM- 5:30PM Monday- Friday.



You may apply online at www.wepartnermgmt.com and submit proof of income, valid identification and pay fees.



**Ad and property will remain posted and available until Administrative fee of $350.00 has been received by Management. **



