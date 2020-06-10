153 Parkview Place Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

If you need additional time before you're ready to move, ResiBuilt is happy to provide a preleasing option for those who fall in love with our homes early in the new construction process. Be sure to take advantage of this so you can find yourself ahead of the curve and lock down one of these beautiful homes before anyone else. Have the comfort of knowing you've secured your next home, and that if anything in your plans change your holding fee is refundable up until the home is complete.



The Parkview at Avalon community is located 30 minutes south of Atlanta in the city of McDonough, and features 13 brand new single family homes. This community is conveniently located close to GA-20 and I-75, with a variety of shopping centers and restaurants. With its charming streets and local stores, Downtown Mcdonough is less than 4 miles away. So make sure to come out and visit these new ResiBuilt homes!



Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Morgan is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home and is comparable to our Gentry model. This pet friendly home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets, durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a tub in the master bath. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!



As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.