McDonough, GA
1490 Ethans Way
1490 Ethans Way

1490 Ethans Way · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Ethans Way, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this exceptional home! When you walk in you will be impressed with the open foyer and floor to ceiling windows, which allow plenty of light to stream through the windows. Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Ethans Way have any available units?
1490 Ethans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1490 Ethans Way currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Ethans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Ethans Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Ethans Way is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Ethans Way offer parking?
No, 1490 Ethans Way does not offer parking.
Does 1490 Ethans Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Ethans Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Ethans Way have a pool?
No, 1490 Ethans Way does not have a pool.
Does 1490 Ethans Way have accessible units?
No, 1490 Ethans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Ethans Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1490 Ethans Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Ethans Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Ethans Way does not have units with air conditioning.
