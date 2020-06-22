146 Daisy Cir

Amenities

Fall in LOVE with where you LIVE!!! GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in highly desirable; McDonough, GA!!! This home has a lovely open floor plan and upgraded kitchen - Granite counter tops w/ Center island. Huge primary bedroom w/ gorgeous en-suite & 3 additional bedrooms. Driveway, 2 car garage, backyard . 18 - 24 month lease preferred SCHEDULE TOUR HERE: 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ Requirements: 600+ Credit Score, 3x Income, Excellent Rental History - No Money Owed to Previous Landlords, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies