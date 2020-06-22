All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 146 Daisy Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
146 Daisy Cir
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:52 PM

146 Daisy Cir

146 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

146 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fall in LOVE with where you LIVE!!! GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in highly desirable; McDonough, GA!!! This home has a lovely open floor plan and upgraded kitchen - Granite counter tops w/ Center island. Huge primary bedroom w/ gorgeous en-suite & 3 additional bedrooms. Driveway, 2 car garage, backyard . 18 - 24 month lease preferred SCHEDULE TOUR HERE: 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ Requirements: 600+ Credit Score, 3x Income, Excellent Rental History - No Money Owed to Previous Landlords, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Daisy Cir have any available units?
146 Daisy Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 146 Daisy Cir have?
Some of 146 Daisy Cir's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Daisy Cir currently offering any rent specials?
146 Daisy Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Daisy Cir pet-friendly?
No, 146 Daisy Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 146 Daisy Cir offer parking?
Yes, 146 Daisy Cir does offer parking.
Does 146 Daisy Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Daisy Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Daisy Cir have a pool?
Yes, 146 Daisy Cir has a pool.
Does 146 Daisy Cir have accessible units?
No, 146 Daisy Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Daisy Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Daisy Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Daisy Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Daisy Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College