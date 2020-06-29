All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 142 Daisy Circle.
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:16 PM

142 Daisy Circle

142 Daisy Road · No Longer Available
Location

142 Daisy Road, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage in McDonough is available now! This 2-story home is equipped with state of the art SMART TECHNOLOGY and features an Open Styled Living/Kitchen area with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! The Master Bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. Now offering $250 off!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Daisy Circle have any available units?
142 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 142 Daisy Circle have?
Some of 142 Daisy Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
142 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Daisy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 142 Daisy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 142 Daisy Circle offers parking.
Does 142 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 142 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 142 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 142 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Daisy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
