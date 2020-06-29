142 Daisy Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

This beautiful and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage in McDonough is available now! This 2-story home is equipped with state of the art SMART TECHNOLOGY and features an Open Styled Living/Kitchen area with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! The Master Bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. Now offering $250 off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.