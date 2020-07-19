All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1416 Saphire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1416 Saphire
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 Saphire

1416 Saphire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1416 Saphire Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Five Bedroom 3 full bath Home in quiet community near shopping. Home is in best rated OLA school system. A must see will not last. Available January 1, 2019. Community has lake, Pool, Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Saphire have any available units?
1416 Saphire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1416 Saphire have?
Some of 1416 Saphire's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Saphire currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Saphire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Saphire pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Saphire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1416 Saphire offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Saphire offers parking.
Does 1416 Saphire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Saphire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Saphire have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Saphire has a pool.
Does 1416 Saphire have accessible units?
No, 1416 Saphire does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Saphire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Saphire has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Saphire have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Saphire does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough Apartments with GymsMcDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College