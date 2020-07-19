Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1416 Saphire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1416 Saphire
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1416 Saphire
1416 Saphire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1416 Saphire Drive, McDonough, GA 30252
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Five Bedroom 3 full bath Home in quiet community near shopping. Home is in best rated OLA school system. A must see will not last. Available January 1, 2019. Community has lake, Pool, Playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1416 Saphire have any available units?
1416 Saphire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 1416 Saphire have?
Some of 1416 Saphire's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1416 Saphire currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Saphire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Saphire pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Saphire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McDonough
.
Does 1416 Saphire offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Saphire offers parking.
Does 1416 Saphire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Saphire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Saphire have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Saphire has a pool.
Does 1416 Saphire have accessible units?
No, 1416 Saphire does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Saphire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Saphire has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Saphire have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Saphire does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Similar Pages
McDonough 1 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough Apartments with Gyms
McDonough Apartments with Pools
McDonough Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Tucker, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
College Park, GA
Doraville, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College