Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1331 Cochran Xing

1331 Cochran Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Cochran Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Ola School District. Carpets are clean and the home is ready to move into. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Cochran Xing have any available units?
1331 Cochran Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1331 Cochran Xing currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Cochran Xing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Cochran Xing pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1331 Cochran Xing offer parking?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Cochran Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Cochran Xing have a pool?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Cochran Xing have accessible units?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Cochran Xing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Cochran Xing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 Cochran Xing does not have units with air conditioning.
