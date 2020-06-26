All apartments in McDonough
1331 Bass Lane
1331 Bass Lane

Location

1331 Bass Lane, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
The Northwind plan is the perfect balance of high-end touches with low-maintenance features. Enjoy a covered patio, crown molding in the Master Suite and a private bath with separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. Whether entertaining guests in the light-filled family room or reading a book on the covered front porch, this home is perfect for new home owners that want room to grow. Find out how easy the ResiBuilt way is!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Bass Lane have any available units?
1331 Bass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1331 Bass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Bass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Bass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Bass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1331 Bass Lane offer parking?
No, 1331 Bass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Bass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Bass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Bass Lane have a pool?
No, 1331 Bass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Bass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1331 Bass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Bass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Bass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Bass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 Bass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
