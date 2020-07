Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

Brand new home in the North Valley community offers nearly 1600 square feet of immaculate living space! Open floor plan makes this kitchen with black appliance package the focal point of this home - perfect for small Saturday gatherings.



Upstairs, you'll find all bedrooms, including the spacious Primary Suite. One car garage! Plush back yard!



Come see it today - this won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.