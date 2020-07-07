All apartments in McDonough
Location

1275 Lafayette Square, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1275 Lafayette Square have any available units?
1275 Lafayette Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1275 Lafayette Square currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Lafayette Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Lafayette Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Lafayette Square is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Lafayette Square offer parking?
No, 1275 Lafayette Square does not offer parking.
Does 1275 Lafayette Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Lafayette Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Lafayette Square have a pool?
No, 1275 Lafayette Square does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Lafayette Square have accessible units?
No, 1275 Lafayette Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Lafayette Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Lafayette Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Lafayette Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Lafayette Square does not have units with air conditioning.

