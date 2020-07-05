All apartments in McDonough
Last updated January 24 2020

1228 Faye Court

1228 Faye Court · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Faye Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features stainless appliances (new range will be installed before move-in) granite counter-tops, and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Faye Court have any available units?
1228 Faye Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1228 Faye Court have?
Some of 1228 Faye Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Faye Court currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Faye Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Faye Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Faye Court is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Faye Court offer parking?
No, 1228 Faye Court does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Faye Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Faye Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Faye Court have a pool?
No, 1228 Faye Court does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Faye Court have accessible units?
No, 1228 Faye Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Faye Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Faye Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Faye Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Faye Court does not have units with air conditioning.

