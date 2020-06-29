All apartments in McDonough
122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL

122 Daisy Road · No Longer Available
Location

122 Daisy Road, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Description

Gorgeous 4bedroom 2.5bath home. Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops off the Family Room. 4 Bedrooms with 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Separate Dining and Living Rooms with Smooth Ceilings throughout Home! Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!

Qualifications:

01.) No open bankruptcies
02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
03.) No civil judgments within 12 months
04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
05.) Must make 3x's rent amount
06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
07.) Must pass criminal background check
08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
09.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history
10.) Minimum credit score 500 or above

If you are looking to move in the next 15 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us.

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENT:
Marilyn: 678-490-1424

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Lease Terms
$1,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL have any available units?
122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL currently offering any rent specials?
122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL pet-friendly?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL offer parking?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL does not offer parking.
Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL have a pool?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL does not have a pool.
Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL have accessible units?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Daisy Circle - Lot 12 IL does not have units with air conditioning.
