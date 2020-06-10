All apartments in McDonough
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:21 AM

120 Rankin Circle

120 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

120 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, granite counter-tops and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Rankin Circle have any available units?
120 Rankin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 120 Rankin Circle have?
Some of 120 Rankin Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Rankin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
120 Rankin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Rankin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Rankin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 120 Rankin Circle offer parking?
No, 120 Rankin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 120 Rankin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Rankin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Rankin Circle have a pool?
No, 120 Rankin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 120 Rankin Circle have accessible units?
No, 120 Rankin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Rankin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Rankin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Rankin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Rankin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
