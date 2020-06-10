120 Rankin Circle

Amenities

A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, granite counter-tops and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!

