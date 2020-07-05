120 Daisy Cir

Amenities

Welcome Home to the Rental Home of your DREAMS!!! Wonderful opportunity to lease this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom w/ BONUS living space!!! BEAUTIFUL Primary bedroom w/ en-suite - Separate tub/shower, double vanities, spacious closet. 3 additional bedrooms &amp; an upper level loft/living space. Open kitchen floor plan, granite countertops w/center island, walk out to GORGEOUS covered patio &amp; lovely back yard. TEXT KELLEY: 470-494-2683 SCHEDULE TO VIEW: 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/