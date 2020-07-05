All apartments in McDonough
120 Daisy Cir

120 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Location

120 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to the Rental Home of your DREAMS!!! Wonderful opportunity to lease this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom w/ BONUS living space!!! BEAUTIFUL Primary bedroom w/ en-suite - Separate tub/shower, double vanities, spacious closet. 3 additional bedrooms &amp;amp; an upper level loft/living space. Open kitchen floor plan, granite countertops w/center island, walk out to GORGEOUS covered patio &amp;amp; lovely back yard. TEXT KELLEY: 470-494-2683 SCHEDULE TO VIEW: 404-609-0144 APPLY HERE: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Daisy Cir have any available units?
120 Daisy Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 120 Daisy Cir currently offering any rent specials?
120 Daisy Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Daisy Cir pet-friendly?
No, 120 Daisy Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 120 Daisy Cir offer parking?
No, 120 Daisy Cir does not offer parking.
Does 120 Daisy Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Daisy Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Daisy Cir have a pool?
No, 120 Daisy Cir does not have a pool.
Does 120 Daisy Cir have accessible units?
No, 120 Daisy Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Daisy Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Daisy Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Daisy Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Daisy Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

