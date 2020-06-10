Fenced yard w/ big gate * Living room w/ ceiling fan * Eat-in kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space * 1-car garage w/ storage room * Master suite w/ walk-in closet * Separate laundry room in hallway * $50 application fee per adult * Small dogs considered - pet fees vary upon situation *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd have any available units?
117 Old Griffin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 117 Old Griffin Rd have?
Some of 117 Old Griffin Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Old Griffin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
117 Old Griffin Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Old Griffin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Old Griffin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 117 Old Griffin Rd does offer parking.
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Old Griffin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd have a pool?
No, 117 Old Griffin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd have accessible units?
No, 117 Old Griffin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Old Griffin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Old Griffin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Old Griffin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.