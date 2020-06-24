All apartments in McDonough
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1130 East Shoreview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1130 East Shoreview Road

1130 East Shoreview Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1130 East Shoreview Rd, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,718 sf home is located in McDonough, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 East Shoreview Road have any available units?
1130 East Shoreview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1130 East Shoreview Road have?
Some of 1130 East Shoreview Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 East Shoreview Road currently offering any rent specials?
1130 East Shoreview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 East Shoreview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 East Shoreview Road is pet friendly.
Does 1130 East Shoreview Road offer parking?
Yes, 1130 East Shoreview Road offers parking.
Does 1130 East Shoreview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 East Shoreview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 East Shoreview Road have a pool?
No, 1130 East Shoreview Road does not have a pool.
Does 1130 East Shoreview Road have accessible units?
No, 1130 East Shoreview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 East Shoreview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 East Shoreview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 East Shoreview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 East Shoreview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
