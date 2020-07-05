108 Daisy Circle

Gorgeous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath home. Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops off the Family Room. 3Bedrooms with 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!
Qualifications: 01.) No open bankruptcies 02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months 03.) No civil judgments within 12 months 04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months 05.) Must make 3x's rent amount 06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry 07.) Must pass criminal background check 08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months 09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600 10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit 11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months 12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses) 13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history 14.) Credit report must not be locked 15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months 16.) No foreclosures within 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
