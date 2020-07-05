108 Daisy Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities new construction

Gorgeous New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath home. Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops off the Family Room. 3Bedrooms with 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!



Qualifications:

01.) No open bankruptcies

02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

03.) No civil judgments within 12 months

04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

05.) Must make 3x's rent amount

06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

07.) Must pass criminal background check

08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

09.) Credit score varies per subdivision 550/600

10.) Credit scores between 500-550 can be a higher deposit

11.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported(excluding family addresses)

13.) 36 months of verifiable rental history

14.) Credit report must not be locked

15.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

16.) No foreclosures within 12 months



If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact Christle at 678-863-0707

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com