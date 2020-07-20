Rent Calculator
McDonough
105 Sanders Walk
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 Sanders Walk
105 Sanders Walk
·
No Longer Available
Location
105 Sanders Walk, McDonough, GA 30252
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story 4BR/2.5BA home for rent. Dining room/family room combo, living room, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fenced back yard with covered patio. Call agent for view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Sanders Walk have any available units?
105 Sanders Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McDonough, GA
.
What amenities does 105 Sanders Walk have?
Some of 105 Sanders Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Sanders Walk currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sanders Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sanders Walk pet-friendly?
No, 105 Sanders Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McDonough
.
Does 105 Sanders Walk offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sanders Walk offers parking.
Does 105 Sanders Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Sanders Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sanders Walk have a pool?
No, 105 Sanders Walk does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sanders Walk have accessible units?
No, 105 Sanders Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sanders Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Sanders Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Sanders Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Sanders Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
