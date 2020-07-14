Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and dryer in unit, and private patios.If you want to get out and about, you will find fantastic dining and shopping options very close by! Leaving town is a breeze, as we are located just minutes from Interstate 20 and Highway 28. Call our friendly leasing staff today and make Petersburg Square Apartments your new home! Petersburg Square is within the Columbia County school district. Zoned schools include Stevens Creek Elementary, Stallings Island Middle and Lakeside High