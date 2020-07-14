All apartments in Martinez
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Petersburg Square

138 Cedar Ln · (706) 445-3758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign a lease for an apartment at Petersburg Square in November, and receive $300 off your first month's rent!
Location

138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221-D · Avail. Aug 7

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 217-C · Avail. Aug 7

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 140-C · Avail. Aug 10

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Petersburg Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and dryer in unit, and private patios.If you want to get out and about, you will find fantastic dining and shopping options very close by! Leaving town is a breeze, as we are located just minutes from Interstate 20 and Highway 28. Call our friendly leasing staff today and make Petersburg Square Apartments your new home! Petersburg Square is within the Columbia County school district. Zoned schools include Stevens Creek Elementary, Stallings Island Middle and Lakeside High

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1, $400 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: 60lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Petersburg Square have any available units?
Petersburg Square has 5 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Petersburg Square have?
Some of Petersburg Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Petersburg Square currently offering any rent specials?
Petersburg Square is offering the following rent specials: Sign a lease for an apartment at Petersburg Square in November, and receive $300 off your first month's rent!
Is Petersburg Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Petersburg Square is pet friendly.
Does Petersburg Square offer parking?
Yes, Petersburg Square offers parking.
Does Petersburg Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Petersburg Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Petersburg Square have a pool?
No, Petersburg Square does not have a pool.
Does Petersburg Square have accessible units?
No, Petersburg Square does not have accessible units.
Does Petersburg Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Petersburg Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Petersburg Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Petersburg Square has units with air conditioning.

