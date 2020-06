Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Lovely Traditional 2 Story Home Available - This lovely Martinez Home Offers:

- Wraparound Porch

- Garage

- Fenced In Backyard

- Formal Dining Room

- Great Room with Fireplace

- Double Doors Leading to Backyard

- Kitchen with Bay Window and Breakfast Nook

- Laundry Room with Side Entrance



Credit Requirements:

- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required

- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required

- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



To schedule a time to see the place through video click here: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



