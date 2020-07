Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill google fiber guest parking internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance tennis court volleyball court

Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna. Situated around a pristine lake with a sparkling fountain in its center, our stylishly renovated apartment community is a lush oasis full of mature trees and well-maintained landscaping. Just minutes away from Hwy 285 and I-75, we have convenient access to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment you love. You'll feel at home in each of our four unique one or two bedroom floor plans. Every one of our premium value, contemporary apartment homes is full of features of the best quality. At the end of the day when you’re ready to unwind, you can find peace of mind in your modern home inside our inviting community.