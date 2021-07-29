All apartments in Marietta
Last updated August 12 at 6:14 AM
The Hamptons at East Cobb

1523 Roswell Rd · (678) 681-9831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,436

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,501

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 617 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,549

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,659

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamptons at East Cobb.

Amenities

W/D hookup
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
Enjoy amenities that appeal to your unique lifestyle at The Hamptons at East Cobb. Our luxury rentals are well-stocked with features youre sure to love, which include side-by-side refrigerators, sleek black appliances, breakfast bars, full-size washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, and private balconies. Our amenities extend to a long list of shared comforts as well. Step outside of your new apartment home to find a sparkling swimming pool, picnic area with a grill, lighted tennis court, bark park, 24-hour fitness center, clothing care center, and car care center. Additionally, we offer controlled access and on-site management for the ultimate peace of mind. With these must-have amenities, theres no reason not to make The Hamptons at East Cobb your new home!

Property Details

Lease Length: 6, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $625 Refundable Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $12/month, pest control $5/month, sewer $8.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Max Weight: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamptons at East Cobb have any available units?
The Hamptons at East Cobb has 4 units available starting at $1,436 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Marietta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marietta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hamptons at East Cobb have?
Some of The Hamptons at East Cobb's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamptons at East Cobb currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamptons at East Cobb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamptons at East Cobb pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamptons at East Cobb is pet friendly.
Does The Hamptons at East Cobb offer parking?
Yes, The Hamptons at East Cobb offers parking.
Does The Hamptons at East Cobb have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hamptons at East Cobb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamptons at East Cobb have a pool?
Yes, The Hamptons at East Cobb has a pool.
Does The Hamptons at East Cobb have accessible units?
Yes, The Hamptons at East Cobb has accessible units.
Does The Hamptons at East Cobb have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hamptons at East Cobb has units with dishwashers.
