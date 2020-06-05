All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

The Grandstand

Open Now until 6pm
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE · (317) 820-2294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2411 · Avail. Aug 3

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 1710 · Avail. Jul 15

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. Aug 27

$981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0502 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 3117 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grandstand.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
parking
tennis court
The Grandstand apartments in Marietta, GA. Classic, Premium, and Elite finishes await you at The Grandstand. Currently, we are undergoing renovations which include luxury amenities, modern features, granite countertops, and much more! Elevate your lifestyle by selecting a one or two-bedroom apartment from 650 to 1,008 square feet. Interior finishes set the tone for rates ranging from economical classic, elevated premium prices, and affluent elite. Our location is ideally located close to I-75, meaning you'll have quick and convenient access to employers, cultural centers, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Located in the Cobb County

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$1312
Move-in Fees: $135 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grandstand have any available units?
The Grandstand has 12 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Grandstand have?
Some of The Grandstand's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grandstand currently offering any rent specials?
The Grandstand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grandstand pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grandstand is pet friendly.
Does The Grandstand offer parking?
Yes, The Grandstand offers parking.
Does The Grandstand have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grandstand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grandstand have a pool?
Yes, The Grandstand has a pool.
Does The Grandstand have accessible units?
No, The Grandstand does not have accessible units.
Does The Grandstand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grandstand has units with dishwashers.
Does The Grandstand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Grandstand has units with air conditioning.
