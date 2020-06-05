Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry playground pool parking tennis court

The Grandstand apartments in Marietta, GA. Classic, Premium, and Elite finishes await you at The Grandstand. Currently, we are undergoing renovations which include luxury amenities, modern features, granite countertops, and much more! Elevate your lifestyle by selecting a one or two-bedroom apartment from 650 to 1,008 square feet. Interior finishes set the tone for rates ranging from economical classic, elevated premium prices, and affluent elite. Our location is ideally located close to I-75, meaning you'll have quick and convenient access to employers, cultural centers, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Located in the Cobb County