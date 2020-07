Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub

2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. With a stunning backdrop of 40 wooded acres, The Gardens of East Cobb Apartment Homes in Marietta, GA is an exceptional apartment community where beauty and comfort thrive. Conveniently located in the prestigious East Cobb off I-75, The Gardens enjoy close proximity to fine dining restaurants, schools, universities, and shopping malls like Cumberland Mall. We are also within miles of major employers in the Marietta area, including Cobb County School District, Lockheed Martin, Fresenius Medical Care, and more. We are also within walking distance of WellStar Health System. Our pet-friendly atmosphere, and vacation-style amenities will assure you have a delightful retreat to call home. Our professional management team would love to help you find a home here. Call us for a tour to discover apartment living made easy.