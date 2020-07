Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access key fob access package receiving parking bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub tennis court

Experience the serene surroundings of The BelAire Apartment homes in the heart of Marietta. Nestled among the trees, you will find exceptionally designed apartment homes that offer spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans. This charming community boasts many amenities such as a basketball court, playground, and nature trails throughout the community. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. The BelAire Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.