Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub cable included extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving internet access online portal

The Perfect Place To Call Home



You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia. Getting around is easy with access to CCT Route 50, Cumberland Mall and highways all within a 5 mile radius. Nearby there are daycare centers, salons, spas, dry cleaners, banks, restaurants, shopping and public parks. You are sure to find home sweet home in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom garden and townhome apartments. Our stylish interiors include all-electric kitchens, breakfast bars, spacious closets and so much more! Enjoy our sunny weather under the maple and dogwood trees that accompany our beautiful landscaping. Relax and refresh yourself after a long day in our sparkling swimming pool. Our laundry facility is available 24-7 and is conveniently located next to the playground. You can wash and fold while your children enjoy the playground. We have emergency maintenance to take care of your apartment needs.