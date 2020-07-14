All apartments in Marietta
Ten35 Gateway

Open Now until 5:30pm
1035 Franklin Rd SE · (717) 674-2977
Location

1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H14 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit I03 · Avail. Aug 26

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G02 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit D01 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit C03 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit R06 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ten35 Gateway.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
internet access
online portal
The Perfect Place To Call Home

You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia. Getting around is easy with access to CCT Route 50, Cumberland Mall and highways all within a 5 mile radius. Nearby there are daycare centers, salons, spas, dry cleaners, banks, restaurants, shopping and public parks. You are sure to find home sweet home in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom garden and townhome apartments. Our stylish interiors include all-electric kitchens, breakfast bars, spacious closets and so much more! Enjoy our sunny weather under the maple and dogwood trees that accompany our beautiful landscaping. Relax and refresh yourself after a long day in our sparkling swimming pool. Our laundry facility is available 24-7 and is conveniently located next to the playground. You can wash and fold while your children enjoy the playground. We have emergency maintenance to take care of your apartment needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$600
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ten35 Gateway have any available units?
Ten35 Gateway has 12 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ten35 Gateway have?
Some of Ten35 Gateway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ten35 Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Ten35 Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ten35 Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Ten35 Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Ten35 Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Ten35 Gateway offers parking.
Does Ten35 Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ten35 Gateway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ten35 Gateway have a pool?
Yes, Ten35 Gateway has a pool.
Does Ten35 Gateway have accessible units?
No, Ten35 Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Ten35 Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ten35 Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Does Ten35 Gateway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ten35 Gateway has units with air conditioning.
