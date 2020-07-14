Amenities
The Perfect Place To Call Home
You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia. Getting around is easy with access to CCT Route 50, Cumberland Mall and highways all within a 5 mile radius. Nearby there are daycare centers, salons, spas, dry cleaners, banks, restaurants, shopping and public parks. You are sure to find home sweet home in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom garden and townhome apartments. Our stylish interiors include all-electric kitchens, breakfast bars, spacious closets and so much more! Enjoy our sunny weather under the maple and dogwood trees that accompany our beautiful landscaping. Relax and refresh yourself after a long day in our sparkling swimming pool. Our laundry facility is available 24-7 and is conveniently located next to the playground. You can wash and fold while your children enjoy the playground. We have emergency maintenance to take care of your apartment needs.