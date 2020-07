Hawthorne Wildwood.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park gym pool sauna tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Experience life without limit at ARIUM Cumberland, a community of charming apartments in Marietta, GA. Our beautiful homes offer six unique, spacious floor plan options that include classic and custom interior finishes, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, and gorgeous sunrooms. No community is complete without a host of amenities, and ARIUM Cumberland boasts no shortage. From our sparkling pool, to our state-of-the-art fitness center and sauna, to our tennis court and cybercafe, our community offers something fun for everyone.During your stay you’ll discover the prestigious East Marietta community, a bustling hub of commerce brimming with unsurpassed shopping and dining options. Take full advantage of our access to interstates I-285 and I-75 to explore the dynamic Cumberland Mall area, The Battery Atlanta, the Atlanta Braves Suntrust Park, and Downtown Atlanta. Schedule your personal tour and experience a life without limit at beautiful