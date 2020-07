Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center conference room internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub online portal

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek apartments offers a distinctive smart living experience in a thriving Atlanta, Georgia. Our community offers ease of access to Barrett Parkway, Barrett Creek Blvd, I-75 and I-575. Perfectly situated near Town Center Mall, Skip Wells Park and family friendly entertainment centers. Indulging one, two and three bedroom apartments feature wood laminate flooring, upgraded kitchens, private patios and in-home washer and dryer connections. Our pet friendly community is abundant with top-notch amenities such as a resort-style pool with Wi-Fi hotspots, an outdoor kitchen, children's play area and state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center. Host your business opportunities at executive business center.