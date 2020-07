Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance courtyard dog park package receiving

Discover the best that Kennesaw has to offer at Ashford Ridenour. Located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Barrett Parkway, we are just minutes away from the best shopping, dining and working environments.



Under new ownership and new management, our renovated apartments are best in class! We offer one to three-bedroom apartments and several town home style layouts.



If you are looking for high-end suburban living, then look no further! With an amazing amenity package and superior interior finishes, your new home has everything you could ever want.