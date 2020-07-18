All apartments in Marietta
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:03 PM

991 Laurel Springs Ln

991 Laurel Springs Lane Southwest · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

991 Laurel Springs Lane Southwest, Marietta, GA 30064

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have any available units?
991 Laurel Springs Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have?
Some of 991 Laurel Springs Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Laurel Springs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
991 Laurel Springs Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Laurel Springs Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Laurel Springs Ln is pet friendly.
Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln offer parking?
No, 991 Laurel Springs Ln does not offer parking.
Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Laurel Springs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have a pool?
No, 991 Laurel Springs Ln does not have a pool.
Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have accessible units?
No, 991 Laurel Springs Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Laurel Springs Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Laurel Springs Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Laurel Springs Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
