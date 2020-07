Amenities

Highly desirable recently renovated entry level 2bed/2bath condominium in Marietta! Recently renovated and in clean condition, this condo features an open floorplan, large kitchen with newer appliances, tile floors, sunroom, walk-in closets, private full bathrooms in each bedroom, and a balcony for your enjoyment. Ideal location minutes from Kennesaw State, Life University, I-75, and Marietta Square. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Available for move-in February 1st!