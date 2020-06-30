884 VILLAGE GREENE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

Elegant Craftsman Style Bungalow in Small Popular Enclave of. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Upgrades Throughout. Village Style w/ Rear Facing Garage for Xtra Curb Appeal. Master on Main! Hardwoods, High Mouldings,Custom Built-Ins, Plantation Shutters, New Carpet, New Paint. Airy Sunroom adds Addl Space. Kitchen Opens to GR Room. Three Generous BRs & Office Up. Amazing Storage! West Side Elem/Marietta HS w/Intl Baccalaureate Program. Mnutes to I-75, Kennesaw Mtn Natl Battlefield, Shopping, Restaurants, Mt Paran Christian School.