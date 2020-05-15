All apartments in Marietta
884 VILLAGE GREENE NW
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

884 VILLAGE GREENE NW

884 Village Greene NW · No Longer Available
Location

884 Village Greene NW, Marietta, GA 30064
Barrett Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Elegant Craftsman Style Bungalow in Small Popular Enclave of. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Upgrades Throughout. Village Style w/ Rear Facing Garage for Xtra Curb Appeal. Master on Main! Hardwoods, High Mouldings,Custom Built-Ins, Plantation Shutters, New Carpet, New Paint. Airy Sunroom adds Addl Space. Kitchen Opens to GR Room. Three Generous BRs & Office Up. Amazing Storage! West Side Elem/Marietta HS w/Intl Baccalaureate Program. Mnutes to I-75, Kennesaw Mtn Natl Battlefield, Shopping, Restaurants, Mt Paran Christian School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have any available units?
884 VILLAGE GREENE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have?
Some of 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW currently offering any rent specials?
884 VILLAGE GREENE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW pet-friendly?
No, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW offer parking?
Yes, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW offers parking.
Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have a pool?
No, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW does not have a pool.
Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have accessible units?
No, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 VILLAGE GREENE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
