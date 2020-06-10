All apartments in Marietta
844 Toliver Street Northeast
Last updated April 23 2020 at 2:33 PM

844 Toliver Street Northeast

844 Toliver St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 755079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 Toliver St, Marietta, GA 30060
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,102 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast have any available units?
844 Toliver Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 844 Toliver Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
844 Toliver Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Toliver Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Toliver Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 844 Toliver Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Toliver Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 844 Toliver Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 844 Toliver Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Toliver Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Toliver Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Toliver Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
