Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:47 PM

814 Delta Cir

814 Delta Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

814 Delta Circle Northeast, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute as a button!!! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with fenced yard. Enter home to living room with wood floors and a dining combo area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and all appliances included. Off of kitchen has an additional room with closet and side privacy entrance. Next to extra room has a 1/2 bath. Home also features a utility room with washer/dryer hookups and leads out to back yard with a nice big woodâ¦Central heat and a/c, 2 decks, large backyard, outdoor storage building, privacy and fenced in backyard, screened patio room with fan and cable or satellite tv connection, Located less than a block to I-75. Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Delta Cir have any available units?
814 Delta Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 814 Delta Cir have?
Some of 814 Delta Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Delta Cir currently offering any rent specials?
814 Delta Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Delta Cir pet-friendly?
No, 814 Delta Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 814 Delta Cir offer parking?
No, 814 Delta Cir does not offer parking.
Does 814 Delta Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Delta Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Delta Cir have a pool?
No, 814 Delta Cir does not have a pool.
Does 814 Delta Cir have accessible units?
No, 814 Delta Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Delta Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Delta Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Delta Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 Delta Cir has units with air conditioning.

