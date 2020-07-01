814 Delta Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute as a button!!! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with fenced yard. Enter home to living room with wood floors and a dining combo area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and all appliances included. Off of kitchen has an additional room with closet and side privacy entrance. Next to extra room has a 1/2 bath. Home also features a utility room with washer/dryer hookups and leads out to back yard with a nice big woodâ¦Central heat and a/c, 2 decks, large backyard, outdoor storage building, privacy and fenced in backyard, screened patio room with fan and cable or satellite tv connection, Located less than a block to I-75. Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet